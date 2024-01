- Advertisement -

A firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized at the Deep Water Harbour on Monday.

Police and Custom officers were conducting a joint operation at the main sea port on January 15, when they discovered a 9mm pistol and 18 rounds of matching ammunition concealed inside a package label as the Holy Bible.

Firearm and Ammunition Found in Package

The items were seized and taken to the police station where further investgations are ongoing.