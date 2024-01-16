Chamber of Commerce partners with USAID to tackle youth crime

- Advertisement -

In a concerted effort to address the growing challenges of youth crime and violence, the Antigua & Barbuda Chamber of Commerce (the Chamber) joined forces in November 2023 with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Chamber, whose mandate involves advocacy for and development of the local businesses, is playing a pivotal role in formulating strategies that not only combat crime but also contribute to a more conducive environment for economic growth, a release said.

That effort saw government officials, educators, law enforcement, business leaders, members of the clergy, and youth parliamentarians engaged in a series of interactive town hall meetings in both Antigua and Barbuda roundtable discussions, sharing insights on the root causes of youth-related criminal activities. The multifaceted approach aimed to gather diverse perspectives and expertise to inform the forthcoming strategies.

Martin Cave, the Executive Director of the Chamber, emphasised the symbiotic relationship between a thriving business environment and crime reduction. “While it’s not one of the stated key pillars of the Chamber, violence in any community or any society is always a deterrent to business. It’s a deterrent for start-up investment, as well as a deterrent to business continuity, and much more that I would posit at this time.”

Photos from town hall meeting held as part of the Chamber’s Youth Crime and Violence Alleviation Programme. (Photos courtesy Antigua & Barbuda Chamber of Commerce)

As the rate of crime increases, persons who may be thinking of starting a business in a particular community or area or even the country may have second thoughts, and opt for somewhere else. That, he said, would be discouraging to entrepreneurship, the efforts which if they were to come to fruition might lift the very community and help even those persons or those upon whom they depend.

Cave further highlighted the social responsibility of the Chamber, asserting that the initiative with USAID goes beyond business concerns. He underscored for one consideration, the socioeconomic impact of incarcerating individuals during their productive years, explaining that it transforms potential contributors to the workforce into consumers of state resources.

According to Cave, the more persons incarcerated, the fewer available to contribute to the country’s workforce which even impacts other areas of society for example the payments to pensioners, in the not so distant future.

“If you think of it, the demographic of those who are the main purveyors or practitioners of crime are for the most part persons in their most productive years. So instead of building the economy, through legal economic production by being wards of the state, decreasing the very resources they may one day need to depend upon.”

As the Antigua & Barbuda Chamber of Commerce prepares to collate their findings, the next phase involves working closely with law enforcement officials and other interest groups to develop targeted strategies that may help to reduce criminal activities.

“If we have solutions, then as many of the main stakeholders in the country, understanding the issues, understanding some of those solutions, would be able to better plan a way forward for the alleviation of crime and violence in youth,” Cave shared.