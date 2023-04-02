The National Hydro Growers and the Department of Environment host Inception Workshop for “Building Resilience through Climate Smart Agriculture Systems” Project

- Advertisement -

On March 15th 2023, the National Hydro Growers, in collaboration with the Antigua and Barbuda Department of Environment (DOE), hosted an Inception Workshop and stakeholder consultation for the project titled “Building Resilience through Climate Smart Agriculture Systems”. The project, which will be executed by the National Hydro Growers through technical support by the Department of Environment, is funded by the EU-ACP Small Grants Community Eco-Resilience Projects Programme to promote capacity building in the farming community.

The main objectives of the workshop were to launch the “Building Resilience through Climate Smart Agriculture Systems” Project, to introduce the project partners and staff to the objectives and approach of the project, to review and update the project work plan and stakeholder consultation strategy, and to consult stakeholders on their role in the achievement of the project outputs.

The Inception Workshop, which was held at the Department of Environment, featured remarks from the Hon. Samantha Marshall, Junior Minister of Health, Wellness, Social Transformation, and the Environment; Monique Henry-Barrow, President of the National Hydro Growers Association; Gregory Bailey, Director of Agriculture; and Janice Michael, Assistant Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Wellness, Social Transformation and the Environment. Larry Francis, Vice-President of the National Hydro Growers Association, provided a detailed presentation on the project activities. Workshop participants included representatives from governmental organizations, local farmers, and NGOs.

The outcomes of the “Building Resilience through Climate Smart Agriculture Systems” project will be the installation of a model hydroponics system and capacity-building within the farming community, especially among women and youth, to utilize climate-resilient farming technology through hands-on training.

The list of attending stakeholders included the following:

Ministry of Education, Science and Technology

Ministry of Health Wellness, Social Transformation and the Environment

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Trade & Barbuda Affairs

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorology Service

Local Farmers

NGOs

For more information, please contact Larry Francis at the National Hydro Growers Association at 1(268)726-3532 or Christa-Joy Burton at the DOE at 1(268)562-9617 or via email at [email protected].