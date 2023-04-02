Courts Ready Cash launches Small Business Loans supporting sustainable development in the OECS Agricultural Sector

- Advertisement -

Courts Ready Cash Small Business Loans through strategic partnerships and a position of supporting small businesses with convenience, reliable services, and ease of doing business, is now focused on the Agricultural Sector of the OECS.

This fund is aimed at creating opportunities for the sustainable development of the sector by fueling the growth of businesses and providing the tools and support mechanisms needed to help small business owners thrive.

The Courts Ready Cash Small Business Loans Agricultural Fund makes $20,000,000 available to small business owners that specialize in Livestock, Apiculture, Food and Beverage Manufacturing, Forestry, Fishing, Processing, Beekeeping, Farming, and the varied areas of the agricultural sector as well as support services for the sustainability of businesses within the agricultural industry.

Guests to the launch of the Courts Ready Cash Small Business Loans Agricultural Fund held at the Courts Marisule Mega Store St Lucia on Thursday, March 30, 2023, were able to see first-hand how the availability of the fund has supported small businesses and created opportunities for small business owners.

Alternative Farming & Construction Concepts, The Enchanted Kettle and Eden Herbs and Foods showcased their products and services and were represented by Cavelle Regis – Managing Director/Int’l Business Developer who spoke to the support they received from the Courts Ready Cash team as well as the future of the agricultural sector and small businesses.

Also present were representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development Cooperatives & Consumer Affair. Acting Deputy Director of Agriculture – Mr. Kemuel Jn Baptiste spoke to a partnership with the Courts Ready Cash Small Business Loans Agricultural fund by “pledging that support from the end of the Ministry of Agriculture in ensuring that we provide the technical support services that will ensure that as these resources are invested in the communities … will be utilized in the best manner.”

Johnathan Johannes –Managing Unicomer OECS in speaking to the audience said, “A sustainable economy requires the support of strong local businesses. Today, March 30, 2023, Courts Ready Cash Small Business Loans will officially launch the Agricultural Fund resulting in individuals and businesses in the agricultural sector being empowered with the finances and tools they require to grow and sustain their businesses.” He went on to say that “This will be the catalyst for sustainable development of the agricultural businesses, the small business sector, the agricultural communities and the small business agricultural sector in the OECS.”

The Courts Ready Cash Small Business Loans Agricultural Fund valued at $20,000,000 is available to small business owners in the agricultural sector, notably in Livestock, Apiculture, Food and Beverage manufacturing, Forestry, Fishing, Processing, and Farming amongst others.

Persons interested in accessing the fund may visit your nearest Courts Ready Cash location on the corner of Corn Alley and Nevis Street or any Courts Store. Apply online at www.readyfinancecaribbean.com or call 4841640.

Courts Ready Cash Small Business Loans “Every day We Help Businesses Succeed”.

ABOUT UNICOMER GROUP

The Unicomer Group operates in 26 countries from its headquarters in El Salvador, and has over 15,000 employees. The company offers its customers the widest and most modern line of products and financial services across the countries of operations. The retail brands of Unicomer include Courts, Courts Optical, Ready Cash, Ashley Furniture Home-Store, Lucky Dollar, Radio Shack, and Servi-tech.

Courts Ready Cash Small Business Loans is the department of Courts Ready Cash that provides loans specifically for small businesses as well as business development opportunities. Courts Ready Cash is a part of the Unicomer Group.

Unlike traditional loan facilitators, Unicomer provides a combination of extraordinary convenience, reliable service and ease of doing business. It is with this positioning that through Courts Ready Cash

Small Business Loans we are providing access to a $20,000,000 fund specifically for agricultural businesses that features:

A significantly reduced interest rate

Assistance with record keeping.

Workshops and networking sessions for business growth and development

Fast approval

No collateral required.

Hassle Free Convenient Service

