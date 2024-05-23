The Minister of Works’ ‘To Do’ list

- Advertisement -

The To Do list of the roads and other infrastructure that require urgent attention from Minister of Works, Honourable Maria Browne. This list was generated over the last two weeks from citizens and residents across Antigua, and sent via phone or text to the Observer AM show:

Pigotts Main Road/ Old Parham Road Fort Road Anchorage Road and Bridge Corner of Wireless Road and Mr B Road All Saints Road from Robinson’s Service Station to Harbour Road Sections of Market Street Sections of Corn Alley Burma Road Martin’s Village Main Road near Jarvis Auto Supply Road from Tinking Tree to stop light at All Saints Cross Road (Jonas Road) Gunthorpes Christian Hill Main Road Hermitage Road leading to Hermitage Hotel Grays Hill Road American Road Roman Hill through Swetes through Fig Tree Drive to Old Road Main Road in New Winthorpes near the playing field Powell’s Main Road Road with the Coolidge Police Station in Carlisle Codrington, Barbuda Bathlodge (all roads) Buckley Line to Bathlodge to Creekside Happy Hill Whenner Road Collins Road Potters Main Road from Factory Road to Herberts Main Road that ends at All Saints Road Paige Road (from Desouza Road up to St Boniface Church Road and gutter outside Billigins and Antigua Home and Garden Old Parham Road heading to the stadium Cedar Valley Main Road Weir’s Estate roads Bethesda to Christian Hill Piccadilly Road from Cobbs Cross to St James’ Club Nut Grove and Grays Hill main road Coolidge (all roads) Sir Sydney Walling Highway Sea View Farm main road to Factory Buckley Line to Swetes Yorks New Extension Bay Street in Villa Road to Cedar Hall Moravian Church in Jennings Lightfoot west and east Upper Gambles road leading to Cortsland Hotel off Friar’s Hill (Saw a shark in that pothole at the corner!) All roads in St Clair Heights especially those below where Honourable Chet Green lives Cinnamon and Flamboyant Drive, Fitches Creek Old Parham Road with Motor Pool from Sir George Walter Highway to Bridge in Pigotts Lower Newgate Street All roads in Pigotts especially Paynters west Bendals main road Whole of St Johns from King Obstinate drive down Drains in Paynters west Scotts Hill Road leading to and from Aziza Lake’s and Patrick Lake’s residences (Deplorable!) Road in front of Honourable Maria Browne’s home in Hodges Bay Hodges Bay main road from Cedar Grove to Jabberwock All roads in Crosbies, especially Atlantic Ave leading to Blue Waters Hotel Montrula Highway…(worst road in Antigua!!!) Brownes Avenue main road Carnival Gardens Desouza Road near Golden Grove Primary #1 and #2 Armstrong Road . . . (Bad, bad, bad!!!) Vernons Estate’s roads Road with Precision Centre leading to NSA. Police Recreation Grounds Orange Crescent in St Clair Heights Freemans Village main road Lionel Hurst Street (A bus is parked on upper part of road on the good side so drivers have to maneuver around potholes to pass the bus. Unconscionable!) Delightful Drive in Mount Pleasant Cassada Gardens Station St in Grays Farm Road from Grays Farm Seventh Day Adventist Church on Greenbay Hill All roads in Fitches Creek Bush City in Golden Grove Extension Boon’s Haven Crabbe’s main road from Parham to Crabbes All the roads and drains in Parham Town and the extensions Potworks Dam road Road from Freetown to Mill Reef’s gate Collin’s Road Clarkes Hill Bellevue Estate Emerson Rise in Renfrew East Connect in Renfrew Ladder Climb in Renfrew Sea View Connect in Renfrew Sections of Upper Redcliffe St Sections of Lower Redcliffe St Grace St in Sea View Farm Road up from Hertz Rent-a-car on Sir George Walter Highway in Carlisle Corner of Parliament Drive and Queen Elizabeth Highway Sections of Queen Elizabeth Highway All roads in Lindsay’s Development Road with Transport Board’s vehicle inspection centre Gutter between Potters and Scotts Hill Roads in Folly’s Development, John Hughes Nevis Street from top to bottom Road leading to Putto Bread Shop in Pigotts Road leading to Buff-Up Gym in Paynters St Ann’s Road in Swetes Roads inside Belmont especially the one where young Mr Benjamin lives All drains and roads at Law Pasture. Also the street lights Bottom of Rowan Henry Street close to Fort Road Factory Road outside Dollar Rent-a-Car and Frank B Armstrong Road off Wireless Road between Christian Union Church and Mount of Blessings church (two deep gutters at the top and bottom of road) in Honourable Maria Browne’s constituency Montego Road in Jennings Road below Montego Road in Jennings (cars have difficulty navigating) Road leading down from Sir Benjamin’s old home in Briggins, and all the drains as well South of Old Parham Road by Brownies Bakery close to the laundromat Sections of Cedar Place Road with Mrs Evanson’s and Sir Viv Richards’ homes Gutter at Hawkins Drive in Cassada Gardens Sections of Long Street