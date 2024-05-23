The Minister of Works’ ‘To Do’ list

0
341
2 front maria browne jpg
Public Works Minister Maria Browne (file photo)
- Advertisement -

The To Do list of the roads and other infrastructure that require urgent attention from Minister of Works, Honourable Maria Browne. This list was generated over the last two weeks from citizens and residents across Antigua, and sent via phone or text to the Observer AM show:

  1. Pigotts Main Road/ Old Parham Road
  2. Fort Road
  3. Anchorage Road and Bridge
  4. Corner of Wireless Road and Mr B Road
  5. All Saints Road from Robinson’s Service Station to Harbour Road
  6. Sections of Market Street
  7. Sections of Corn Alley
  8. Burma Road
  9. Martin’s Village Main Road near Jarvis Auto Supply
  10. Road from Tinking Tree to stop light at All Saints Cross Road (Jonas Road)
  11. Gunthorpes
  12. Christian Hill Main Road
  13. Hermitage Road leading to Hermitage Hotel
  14. Grays Hill Road
  15. American Road
  16. Roman Hill through Swetes through Fig Tree Drive to Old Road
  17. Main Road in New Winthorpes near the playing field
  18. Powell’s Main Road
  19. Road with the Coolidge Police Station in Carlisle
  20. Codrington, Barbuda
  21. Bathlodge (all roads)
  22. Buckley Line to Bathlodge to Creekside
  23. Happy Hill
  24. Whenner Road
  25. Collins Road
  26. Potters Main Road from Factory Road to Herberts Main Road that ends at All Saints Road
  27. Paige Road (from Desouza Road up to St Boniface Church
  28. Road and gutter outside Billigins and Antigua Home and Garden
  29. Old Parham Road heading to the stadium
  30. Cedar Valley Main Road
  31. Weir’s Estate roads
  32. Bethesda to Christian Hill
  33. Piccadilly Road from Cobbs Cross to St James’ Club
  34. Nut Grove and Grays Hill main road
  35. Coolidge (all roads)
  36. Sir Sydney Walling Highway
  37. Sea View Farm main road to Factory
  38. Buckley Line to Swetes
  39. Yorks New Extension
  40. Bay Street in Villa
  41. Road to Cedar Hall Moravian Church in Jennings
  42. Lightfoot west and east
  43. Upper Gambles road leading to Cortsland Hotel off Friar’s Hill (Saw a shark in that pothole at the corner!)
  44. All roads in St Clair Heights especially those below where Honourable Chet Green lives
  45. Cinnamon and Flamboyant Drive, Fitches Creek
  46. Old Parham Road with Motor Pool from Sir George Walter Highway to Bridge in Pigotts
  47. Lower Newgate Street
  48. All roads in Pigotts especially Paynters west
  49. Bendals main road
  50. Whole of St Johns from King Obstinate drive down
  51. Drains in Paynters west
  52. Scotts Hill Road leading to and from Aziza Lake’s and Patrick Lake’s residences (Deplorable!)
  53. Road in front of Honourable Maria Browne’s home in Hodges Bay
  54. Hodges Bay main road from Cedar Grove to Jabberwock
  55. All roads in Crosbies, especially Atlantic Ave leading to Blue Waters Hotel
  56. Montrula Highway…(worst road in Antigua!!!)
  57. Brownes Avenue main road
  58. Carnival Gardens
  59. Desouza Road near Golden Grove Primary
  60. #1 and #2 Armstrong Road . . . (Bad, bad, bad!!!)
  61. Vernons Estate’s roads
  62. Road with Precision Centre leading to NSA.
  63. Police Recreation Grounds
  64. Orange Crescent in St Clair Heights
  65. Freemans Village main road
  66. Lionel Hurst Street (A bus is parked on upper part of road on the good side so drivers have to maneuver around potholes to pass the bus. Unconscionable!)
  67. Delightful Drive in Mount Pleasant
  68. Cassada Gardens
  69. Station St in Grays Farm
  70. Road from Grays Farm Seventh Day Adventist Church on Greenbay Hill
  71. All roads in Fitches Creek
  72. Bush City in Golden Grove Extension
  73. Boon’s Haven
  74. Crabbe’s main road from Parham to Crabbes
  75. All the roads and drains in Parham Town and the extensions
  76. Potworks Dam road
  77. Road from Freetown to Mill Reef’s gate
  78. Collin’s Road
  79. Clarkes Hill
  80. Bellevue Estate
  81. Emerson Rise in Renfrew
  82. East Connect in Renfrew
  83. Ladder Climb in Renfrew
  84.  Sea View Connect in Renfrew
  85. Sections of Upper Redcliffe St
  86. Sections of Lower Redcliffe St
  87. Grace St in Sea View Farm
  88. Road up from Hertz Rent-a-car on Sir George Walter Highway in Carlisle
  89. Corner of Parliament Drive and Queen Elizabeth Highway
  90. Sections of Queen Elizabeth Highway
  91. All roads in Lindsay’s Development
  92. Road with Transport Board’s vehicle inspection centre
  93. Gutter between Potters and Scotts Hill
  94. Roads in Folly’s Development, John Hughes
  95. Nevis Street from top to bottom
  96. Road leading to Putto Bread Shop in Pigotts
  97. Road leading to Buff-Up Gym  in Paynters
  98. St Ann’s Road in Swetes
  99. Roads inside Belmont especially the one where young Mr Benjamin lives
  100. All drains and roads at Law Pasture. Also the street lights
  101. Bottom of Rowan Henry Street close to Fort Road
  102. Factory Road outside Dollar Rent-a-Car and Frank B Armstrong
  103. Road off Wireless Road between Christian Union Church and Mount of Blessings church (two deep gutters at the top and bottom of road) in Honourable Maria Browne’s constituency
  104. Montego Road in Jennings
  105. Road below Montego Road in Jennings (cars have difficulty navigating)
  106. Road leading down from Sir Benjamin’s old home in Briggins, and all the drains as well
  107. South of Old Parham Road by Brownies Bakery close to the laundromat
  108. Sections of Cedar Place Road with Mrs Evanson’s and Sir Viv Richards’ homes
  109. Gutter at Hawkins Drive in Cassada Gardens
  110. Sections of Long Street
- Advertisement -