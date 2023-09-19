The Horse Has Already Bolted: Clubs Warn Efforts To Derail FA’s Extraordinary Meeting Will Not Succeed

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The horse has already bolted. This is the message from at least two clubs that are encouraging all members of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) to attend next month’s Extraordinary Congress at the Multipurpose and Exhibition Cultural Centre at Perry Bay.

Twenty-eight of the association’s member clubs are set to host the general gathering on October 1 after their request to the ABFA to convene the constitutionally-due meeting was reportedly ignored.

However, reports indicate that following an ‘emergency executive meeting’ held by the ABFA on Monday, efforts are being made to dissuade clubs from attending the gathering.

President of the Liberta Sports Club Kenneth Benjamin said any efforts to stop the meeting are in vain.

“The horse has already bolted, because if at first there is not a quorum, then 48 hours after the number of clubs that turn up, constitutionally they are legal. We’ve seen it before, but this time around according to the ABFA Constitution, if they don’t have a quorum on the first meeting then the second meeting which will be scheduled for 48 hours later, any number of clubs that turn up will make up the quorum [and] any decision made in that meeting will still be legally binding so the meeting can’t be stopped now, it is too late,” he said.

The clubs penned a letter to the FA in June this year requesting the meeting, but reportedly the FA never replied. The clubs have however issued a notice to all members that the meeting will be held on October 1.

Former national player and President of the Lion Hill Football Club, Ivor “Ninja” Luke said the current situation could have been avoided if the FA had simply yielded to the request of the clubs.

“I can’t see if 28 clubs and you need a quarter which is about 16 to write a letter and you must have the meeting within a month. So, if 28 clubs write a letter then how can you just decide you won’t respond. Now the Constitution goes on to tell you that if they [ABFA] do not respond then you [clubs] host the meeting yourselves, and rather than you [ABFA] reaching out — I don’t know if it’s because of the president’s present situation. I don’t even know who messed up; and if all of them were aware of the letter — because as far as I am hearing, some executive members weren’t even aware of the letter — but if you messed up or somebody messed up, then come and hold them responsible,” he said.

Efforts to reach acting president of the ABFA Daryl Michael for comment proved futile while messages to his mobile number got no replies up to the time of going to press.

In the missive, the clubs pointed to Article 28.2 of the ABFA’s Constitution which they believe, gives them the authority to convene the meeting.

Article 28.2 reads: “If an Extraordinary Congress is not convened, the members who requested it may convene the congress themselves.”

Any decisions taken at said congress will stand.