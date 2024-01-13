The heat is on at SLBMC, chillers malfunction

Medical workers at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center (SLBMC), particularly those on the first, second, and third floors, are experiencing unbearable heat due to malfunctioning AC Units that have been out of service for over two weeks.

The medical staff reported that some hospital areas do not have windows, and they have been attending to patients drenched in sweat.

They say that the oppressive heat makes it incredibly difficult for medical professionals to provide the necessary care for their patients.

One nurse who spoke to our newsroom on condition of anonymity said, “We are dying up there.”

“To the present, no one has received any fans, and with the humidity outside, it’s becoming unbearable to function in the building with the extremely high temperatures in the poorly ventilated areas of the hospital,” the hospital worker said

The hospital’s management wrote a letter to the staff informing them that they are currently working to address a certain issue, requesting the cooperation of the hospital’s patients until the matter is resolved.

“We are currently experiencing technical difficulties with the chillers at the SLBMC, resulting in warmer temperatures within the premises. Please be assured that our team is diligently working to rectify this issue, however it is likely to take a while before the problem is fully resolved,” the letter states

As a part of this solution, the hospital said they will be providing fans to the affected areas within the facility.

The hospital management believes that this measure will be effective in mitigating the impact of the warmer conditions until a more permanent solution can be implemented.

“We understand the inconvenience this situation may cause and kindly ask for your understanding and patience as we address the matter…,” the letter continued.

The management has also recently decided to reduce work hours for employees who are not directly involved in patient care.

This measure the management said is intended to provide some relief to the affected employees and ensure a better working environment for everyone.