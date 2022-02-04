‘The Chief Rocker’ parts ways with ZDK

By Carlena Knight

Renowned radio personality James Simon – also known as “The Chief Rocker” and “Sly J” – has cut ties with ZDK Liberty Radio where he has been a staple for decades.

The news was confirmed by Simon himself through a Facebook post where he not only revealed he would no longer be a voice on the station owned by Grenville Radio Limited, but will feature on another station from next week.

A jingle with Sly J’s voice has also been making the rounds since Wednesday on WhatsApp, in which he is inviting the public to tune into his new morning show on ‘We The People FM93.5’, the country’s newest radio entity.

For decades, the ‘Chief Rocker’ was a signature voice on the airwaves in the mornings on the Breakfast Show/Your View, speaking on numerous topical matters affecting the nation.

There has been much speculation since Simon’s announcement as to what exactly influenced his resignation.

Some have suggested it has to do with the apparent political transition of the radio station, long affiliated with the Labour Party and whose General Manager Sean Bird is a current United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate. However, Observer media could neither confirm or deny these allegations as Simon indicated he would comment on the matter at a later date.

There was also speculation that Simon would not be the only prominent employee expected to leave the country’s longest-running radio firm, but Bird, while speaking on Observer’s Voice of the People show yesterday, stated that he was aware of only one staff member who would be leaving the company.

He added that, based on discussions with staff who had been linked to these claims, they all denied it.

Regarding Sly J, Bird explained that he was unaware of his impending departure but was cognisant that there were several discussions ongoing. He did, however, wish him well.

“If it is that Sly J decided to move on, I wish him all the best and I hope that he is successful. He has played an integral part in Radio ZDK; I have nothing negative to say and I wish him all the best,” Bird said.

He added that this is a regular move in the media house when a major transition is happening as everyone will not be on board with specific changes.