Man bailed over country’s first road fatality of 2022

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The 26-year-old man who reportedly fatally struck down a pedestrian must pay $5,000 to guarantee his freedom until the end of his criminal matter.

Diondre Samuel was charged with causing the death of Lashauna Bridgen of Yorks in the first road fatality of 2022.

Samuel was reportedly the driver of the grey Toyota Crown car that struck Bridgen while she was crossing Friars Hill Road on the morning of January 20.

The Jamaican national was said to be walking in the vicinity of Mandolin Place when she was apparently mowed down by the car which was heading north.

She died at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre while undergoing medical treatment.

Samuel made his first appearance in the traffic court yesterday before Magistrate Dexter Wason.

Despite his lawyer Wendel Robinson being absent, he was granted bond in the sum of $30,000 but he only has to pay about 17 percent in cash.

The defendant also has to provide two sureties, surrender his travel documents and report to a police station three days a week.

The West Indies Oil worker will make his second appearance in court on April 28.