The campaign continues, says UPP leader as clock ticks on by-election date announcement

By Charminae George

[email protected]

Amidst speculation that the St Mary’s South by-election date will be announced by the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) on Sunday, Opposition Leader Jamale Pringle says campaign efforts by the United Progressive Party (UPP) will continue regardless of the declaration.

Slated to take place on September 17 is an official launch event in the constituency for ABLP candidate, Senator Dwayne George.

“We will continue our campaign whether or not the date is announced on Sunday,” Pringle told Observer yesterday.

“We know from a party standpoint that the election must be called, and with that in mind…we are laying the groundwork for the re-election of Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon,” he added.

Simon has maintained throughout his campaign journey that the constituents of St Mary’s South will seek to re-elect him once again.

“The people of St Mary’s South would have spoken already and will speak again; they are resolute that they want me to be their MP,” he previously said.

Simon, George and Andrew Antonio of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) will all run for the seat, held by the ABLP’s Samantha Marshall until January.

In the January 18 election, Simon won the constituency’s seat. However, he later announced his resignation on June 7. His decision triggered a by-election which must by law take place within 120 days of the resignation.

Simon indicated that he vacated the seat to prevent constituents from being negatively impacted by a lengthy legal battle, resulting from an election petition filed on behalf of the ABLP questioning Simon’s eligibility for office.