ABBA expresses condolences in passing of former national player

The Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) and the basketball fraternity as a whole would like to express condolences to the family and friends of former national player, Rowan ‘Tekel’ Gomes who passed away on Monday evening.

“Hearing of the news of his passing is a shock to us who grew up knowing the name Tekel and seeing the way he dominated around the rim. He has truly left a legacy behind and is one of the many legends who would have paved the way for players now. We, the Executive of ABBA, would just like to send our prayers to his family and close friends at this time. Rest in peace to a legend and a gentle giant,” said ABBA President Michael Freeland.

Gomes went to Hampton University and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 1987. Although he did not see his dream of playing in the NBA the Clare Hall resident did play professionally in Spain and Australia.

Nationally, Gomes would have played an integral role in the dominance of the Bulldogs playing in the late 80’s and early 90’s alongside greats like Noel ‘Nia’ Roberts, Wayne ‘Doc’ Harris, Carl ‘Bowlie’ Knight, Richie Francis and Eustace ‘Spud’ Davis.

On the local scene, Gomes played for Lester’s Flyers and Deputy Quakers.

In 2016, the division one leading block shot award was renamed in his honour.

Two years later, he briefly took the mantle as the head coach of the Potters Steelers.

It was not his first coaching stint as Gomes coached the Foster Jonas Hawks to an undefeated season where they won the division three title back in 1983.

Gomes was working with Baba Trucking at the time of his passing.