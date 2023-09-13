People’s Republic of China supports Halo Foundation’s farming efforts

- Advertisement -

Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Antigua and Barbuda, Her Excellency Mme. Zhang Yanling presented a cheque for EC$20,000 earlier this week to the Halo Foundation.

The donation was accepted by the President of the Halo Foundation, Her Excellency Lady Williams, and is earmarked for the further development of the Halo Youth Farm project.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China is a major partner in Halo’s agricultural programme and has provided expert seminars on farming techniques, as well as financial aid, in the past.

The Ministry of Agriculture and The American University of Antigua have also extended much-needed support.