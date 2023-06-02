The Calvin Ayre Foundation airlifts accident survivor to Santo Domingo for surgery

- Advertisement -

The mother of accident survivor, Chevan Jones, is breathing a sigh of relief that her son will get an opportunity to have his mobility restored, after being airlifted on May 29 to the Dominican Republic (DR) for orthopedic surgery.

The US $39,000 flight was funded by the Calvin Ayre Foundation (CAF).

Jones is the 21-year-old survivor of the tragic vehicular accident on All Saints Road, that left an 18-year-old dead. Jones was rushed to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center where he was diagnosed with a right acetabular fracture and a nasal bone fracture. He was referred to an orthopedic surgeon in the DR, to perform an open reduction and internal fixation of the right acetabular fracture.

The family’s donation request letter to the Foundation stated that the cost of travel via air ambulance, in addition to the cost of surgery and recovery, was too astronomical for Chevan’s family.

Chevan Jones in air ambulance. Chevan Jones leaves Sir Lester Bird Medical Center. Chevan Jones’ mom, Alverine Bailey, and Reva ANU representative, Sandy Bahri. Jamilla Kirwan, CAF Media Relations Specialist. (Photos courtesy CAF)

Media Relations Specialist for CAF, Jamilla Kirwan, said the Foundation is happy to have played a role in getting Jones to the DR in time for his surgery, which was scheduled for May 31st. For this, she also credits the swift action of Reva Air Ambulance representative on island, Sandy Bahri, for coordinating the trip in quick time.

She also added the initial call for assistance was made on behalf of Jones’ father, by Senator Samantha Marshall. Kirwan then reached out to his mother, Alverine Bailey who was able to submit a donation request letter, as well as all Chevan’s requisite medical documents, which made the process of coordinating the flight even easier.

Meanwhile, Kirwan said she has been receiving updates on seven-year-old burn victim, T’rique Jeffery, who is also receiving treatment in the Dominican Republic at a burn center, and whose medical airlift was also funded by CAF. According to a medical source on the ground, T’rique has since had five surgeries, however this is not a one-day fight. There is still some way to go.

Kirwan extends continued prayers for Chevan Jones and T’rique Jeffery and their families during this challenging time, on behalf of the Calvin Ayre Foundation and Ambasador Calvin Ayre.