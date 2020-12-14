The age of digitised medical records has come

Spread the love













Work is ongoing to fully digitise the medical records of patients.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas said that three IT specialists are currently discussing the matter, even though a vendor of the software is yet to be decided.

He also said that these experts have been working on developing the full set of guidelines which the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC), the Hannah Thomas Hospital, the MBS, and the proposed National Health Insurance scheme will be able to utilise to bill patients and/or their insurance companies for services rendered.

Nicholas said that it could take a full year before the service is fully implemented, and that doctors will also be able to examine patients’ electronic records, when the new system is deployed.