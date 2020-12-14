Partnership to provide relief

Spread the love













The Antigua Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU) is partnering with the Tourism Association, and Premier Beverages, to provide care packages for hospitality workers.

Most of the employees in this sector has been without a job for months due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the sector.

This was further worsened when England entered a second lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.

The second lockdown forced the closure of some hotels which had reopened to accommodate visitors who had previously booked reservations for Antigua and Barbuda.

The union is encouraging workers to register online or visit its Newgate Street headquarters in order to avail themselves of the limited number of care packages.