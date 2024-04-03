Thank you, MP Watts!

- Advertisement -

Members of the Football Past Players Foundation Inc joined Member of Parliament for St George Constituency and host of the popular weekly Big People Party, Algernon “Serpent” Watts (second left) on Observer Radio 91.1 FM on Sunday as they expressed gratitude to the popular host for allowing then to utilise his event in an effort to raise must needed funds for their organisation.

The Football Past Players Foundation Inc is dedicated to supporting past and present players in need of medical and or social support. Funds raised during Sunday night’s event held at Pensioners Beach will go towards the body’s initiatives.

From left: Wesley Simon, Hon Algernon “Serpent” Watts, Arlene Josiah, Freston Ireland and Steveroy “Deman” Anthony. (Photo courtesy Steveroy Anthony)