Tennis association boss hints at stepping down once ‘suitable’ challenger steps forward

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Tennis Association (ABTA), Cordell Williams, is hoping he could take a break from running the organisation to pursue other ambitions, but added he would only do so if a suitable candidate steps up to the challenge if constitutionally due elections are held in June this year.

Williams, who was first elected in 2007, has served as head of the tennis association for three consecutive four-year terms. He said the role is one that comes with a lot hard work.

“I more want to concentrate on coaching but so far, people just want me to continue because the presidency is not an easy job. I remember when Kuma [Leon Rodney] said that the presidency role should be a paid position and it should really be a paid position because as a president you have to do it within your own time,” he said.

“Going to meeting going here and there is just a cost on you and if somewhere along the line the association gives you a dollar and somebody hear about it then they start to say you’re stealing association money or you’re using association money but it’s a huge sacrifice being president of an association and I can tell you that because it’s draining me personally,” he added.

Last elected in 2016, Williams said the issue does not surround the association’s ability to host the elections, but rather in finding people with the level of commitment needed to effectively carry out the mandate of the membership.

“You have an election, you get a new body and then when people get in there and realise the work that is required you’re going back to where you came from. So my biggest issue in not so much of the election; my issue is to get people who are committed to doing the work when you get elected,” he said.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic could negatively impact the hosting of the body’s AGM and elections in June when Williams could seek a fourth straight term in office.