Inmate rushed to hospital diagnosed with kidney problems

Jafari Harper one month ago compared to how he looked on Monday night

Spread the love













By Elesha George

[email protected]

An inmate at Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) who was rushed to Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) yesterday morning has been diagnosed with kidney complications.

Jafari Harper’s mother told Observer that her son was admitted to a ward on Tuesday evening after blood and urine tests were carried out.

Harper’s mother, Tanasha Graham, who had predicted the diagnosis, said while doing research about his symptoms she discovered that she also had kidney issues when she was younger.

The 25-year-old prisoner had been taking medication after he complained of feeling unwell for the past two weeks. On Monday night his condition worsened and his body began to swell.

Pictures and video footage obtained by Observer showed a distinct change in the man’s physical appearance compared to a month ago.

Harper, convicted of larceny, was scheduled to be released from HMP tomorrow.

His mother was in tears when she told Observer that she doesn’t want her son to die, especially if she is able to prevent it.

She was eventually allowed to see him at the hospital which she had not been able to do earlier in the day because of the Covid-19 restrictions there.

Minutes after Harper was transported to the hospital, Superintendent of Prisons, Jermaine Anthony, told Observer that the inmate was being cared for at the hospital and assured that his condition was being investigated by doctors at MSJMC.