Teen who allegedly stole over $40K in phones appears in court

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

An 18-year-old youth who is believed to have stolen more than $40,000 worth of items from a mobile phone repair shop appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Tyrese Oglivie, who is a resident of Villa, is charged with breaking into a store on Redcliffe Street at the beginning of the year and stealing a number of smart phones, phone screens, earphones and chargers.

The theft is said to have occurred in early January after the complainant left his business place.

When he returned the next morning, he noticed his business had been broken into and several items stolen.

The defendant reportedly used a hammer and crowbar on the locks to gain entry into the store.

The police were alerted to the incident and upon reviewing the footage they reportedly noticed two suspects, one of whom was carrying a grey bag and wearing Nike slippers.

Over a week later, the complainant was reportedly told of a phone screen similar to what was stolen from him being sold on Facebook.

He reportedly arranged to purchase the screen and met with the seller at his business place.

The police met the complainant there and upon questioning him they were apparently pointed to the defendant.

It is alleged that when the police searched the defendant’s home, a number of phones and screens were found, along with a bag and slipper similar to that seen on the CCTV camera.

The Jamaican national was subsequently arrested, charged and brought before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh.

However, the case is yet to be sent to the higher court. It was adjourned and the committal hearing set for September 13.