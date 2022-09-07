All Saints constable crowned Police Queen 2022

Winners (photo credit Wayne Mariette)

By Elesha George

New Police Queen, Constable Keriann Thomas of the All Saints Police Station, walked away teary-eyed having won the prestigious title of Police Queen 2022 ‘Woman in Command’ as dawn was approaching on Wednesday morning.

It was the first police pageant to be held since 2018, and the ladies did not disappoint. While everyone cannot be the winner, all five contestants put forward their best effort to entertain the crowd, from evening to swim wear, and the much anticipated talent round.

In the end, Thomas was crowned the pageant’s winner, closely followed by first runner-up Constable Latisha Browne, of the Forensics Evidence Recovery Unit, and second runner-up Constable Rodisha Pollock of St John’s Police Station.

Thomas was the people’s choice from the beginning – with family and friends appearing confident that the victory was hers from the start. The fledgling police constable who appeared flustered by her win had been voted as the People’s Choice 26,800 times prior to gracing the stage on that night.

“I feel overwhelmed; I was very humbled from the beginning and I knew that if I remained consistent throughout the entire show, I knew that I was going to be successful,” she said.

She described her preparation as “rough” with a lot of practice sessions but noted the support of those around her who cheered her on.

Thomas told Observer that while she had participated and won pageants before, their support is what kept her going.

“My support team are who motivated me. Every single time I come on the stage, I hear them. I had on my A game and I was so glad that they were there to support me,” she added.

The constable, who has served on the force for just 11 months, said she wants to elevate to higher police ranks and showcase her talents while on the job.

Winner and Commissioner (photo credit Wayne Mariette)

In addition to the People’s Choice (unjudged segment), Thomas won Best in Swimwear and Best Evening Wear.

Constable Browne’s dramatic piece on the treatment of lower ranking police officers in the force earned her the title of Best Talent. She also claimed Best Interview for her responses in the question and answer round, one of which was advice for young women wanting to become ballistic experts, like herself.

Other contestants included Constable Shania Samuel, of the Criminal Investigations Unit, and Constable Kara Forde, Traffic Department.

The event was held as part of annual Police Week activities.

Judged Segment Awardees:

Best in Swimwear – Constable Keriann Thomas, All Saints Police Station

Best Evening Wear – Constable Keriann Thomas, All Saints Police Station

Best Research -Constable Latisha Browne, Forensics Evidence Recovery Unit

Best Talent – Constable Latisha Browne, Forensics Evidence Recovery Unit

Best in Interview – Constable Latisha Browne, Forensics Evidence Recovery Unit

Unjudged awardees:

People’s Choice Awards -Constable Keriann Thomas, All Saints Police Station

Miss Photogenic – Constable Rodisha Pollock, St John’s Police Station

Most Improved Delegate – Constable Rodisha Pollock, St John’s Police Station

Most Disciplined Delegate – Constable Kara Forde, Traffic Department

Miss Congeniality – Constable Kara Forde, Traffic Department