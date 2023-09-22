Teen gets probation and curfew for firearm offences

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A 19-year-old man has been placed on probation for two years after being found with a modified flare gun and two shotgun cartridges.

Magistrate Dane Hamilton Jr delivered the sentence, which also includes a daily curfew from 8pm to 5am.

The incident occurred around 9pm on September 19 when police officers and soldiers conducted a mobile patrol in the Golden Grove area and encountered the defendant, Winston Merrick, in the company of several young men.

The law enforcement officials identified themselves and proceeded to search all individuals. During the search, a Gucci bag containing a firearm and two cartridges was discovered in Merrick’s backpack.

It was determined that he did not possess the necessary licence to carry these items.

Upon questioning, Merrick informed the officers that he had found the weapon.

Attorney Pete-Semaj McKnight volunteered to represent the young defendant and explained to the court that Merrick deeply regretted his actions and felt remorseful. In his statement to the court, Merrick asserted that he had discovered the bag with the firearm on a road near an accident scene that same night.

After considering the severity of the offence and weighing it against mitigating factors such as the defendant’s clean record, the magistrate decided to impose a two-year probation period.

During this time, Merrick will be subject to random checks and a nightly curfew. Additionally, he is prohibited from frequenting bars and disreputable places. Any violation of these terms will result in imprisonment.