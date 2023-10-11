Team RUBIS gives golden support to FCIB’s Walk for the Cure

- Advertisement -

Antiguans will “Walk for the Cure” this Saturday, October 14th, and Team RUBIS is on board with a Gold Sponsorship of the event, held annually by CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank (FCIB) as its principal fundraiser in the fight against cancer.

Raphaelene Jackson – Country Representative, RUBIS Antigua, presented the sponsorship to officials at FCIB Headquarters on Friday, October 6th, noting that RUBIS was pleased to make a golden contribution to the ongoing cancer fight.

“We are delighted to support CIBC First Caribbean with a Gold Sponsorship level of their Walk for the Cure charitable event held annually in partnership with Breast Friends of Antigua and The Oncology Department of the Sir Lester Bird Mount St. John’s Medical Center, to whom they donate all the funds raised, to aid in their life-changing and life-saving work,” Ms. Jackson said.

This year’s event will be the twelfth consecutive staging of Walk for the Cure, part of a regional push to raise money to fight cancer. The Walk is the highlight of a series of similar FCIB fundraising events, including “Hike for the Cure”; “Jam to the Cure”; and “Raffle for the Cure”.

FCIB officials said having raised $65,000 in 2022, the fundraising target for 2023 had been set at $100,000.