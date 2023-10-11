Family members and police say farewell to Constable Robert Dyer Jr

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

One glance at the number of people who filled the halls of the Swetes Wesleyan Holiness Church and the crowd that spilled outside and anyone would undoubtedly conclude that Constable Robert Benjamin Dyer Jr touched the lives of many.

Constable Dyer, 39, died on September 4 following a traffic collision at around 11.20am on Sir Sydney Walling Highway. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

His funeral, previously scheduled for October 3, was postponed to October 10 due to the passage of Tropical Storm Philippe.

The atmosphere in the church was quiet and sombre and it was clear that many were reflecting on memories shared with the fallen police officer.

His wife Monya Roberts-Dyer delivered a portion of the eulogy, sharing insight on her husband who she said she met as a result of an order for a paper shredder.

“He was a lover of music and a great dancer…Robert was loved, not by all, but many. He was that person anyone could call on to assist in some way. He never said no. If the task was too difficult, he never quit. He tried different approaches until he figured it out,” she stated yesterday.

‘Aunt Ingrid’, as referred to by family members, was the other presenter of the eulogy. She spoke of Constable Dyer’s immense faith in God and the motherly love she had for him.

Jahkiba Dyer, the younger sister of the deceased police officer, summed up how many described the husband and father-of-three.

“My brother was many things…hero, strength, backbone, pillar, foundation, go-to person,” she told Observer yesterday.

With a fond smile and a twinkle in her eye, she reflected on the childhood they shared.

“We used to have this water [carrying] cart…he built a cart… and it was a weedwacker engine in the back of that cart, and for me, that’s going to stick with me,” she added.

In attendance was the Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams, among other high ranking officials across the police force. Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney read one the service’s scripture readings, homage was paid through song by the police choir and Constable Tiffini Ramsey read Constable Dyer’s history in the force.

Additionally, members of the police band paid tribute to their fallen colleague with a melancholic piece followed by a joyous song, artfully describing the sense of mourning and the celebration of Constable Dyer’s life. Interment was at the Grant’s Cemetery in Willikies.

According to Constable Dyer’s younger sister, he was the father of Jahquesha, Romah and Romoye Dyer. Robert Dyer Sr and Ruth Dyer were his parents, and Akaysha, Iston and Jahkiba Dyer were his siblings.

Constable Dyer served 10 years in the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda beginning April 12 2013. He was posted to B Division Parham before he was transferred to the traffic department, serving as a motorcycle outrider.

He was also previously a motorcycle escort to the Governor General.