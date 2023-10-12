Team RUBIS gives golden support to FCIB’s Walk for the Cure

Antiguans will ‘Walk for the Cure’ this Saturday and Team RUBIS is on board with a gold sponsorship of the fundraising event, staged annually by CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank (FCIB).

RUBIS Country Representative Raphaelene Jackson presented the sponsorship to officials at FCIB’s headquarters recently.

“We are delighted to support CIBC FirstCaribbean with a gold sponsorship level of their Walk for the Cure charitable event held annually in partnership with Breast Friends of Antigua and the Oncology Department of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, to whom they donate all the funds raised to aid in their life-changing and life-saving work,” Jackson said.

This year’s event will be the 12th consecutive staging of Walk for the Cure, part of a regional push to raise money to fight cancer.

The Walk is the highlight of a series of similar FCIB fundraising events, including “Hike for the Cure”; “Jam to the Cure”; and “Raffle for the Cure”. FCIB officials said, having raised $65,000 in 2022, the fundraising target for 2023 had been set at $100,000.