Team Antigua Island Girls making steady progress 

National rowers battling the Pacific Ocean on the challenge of a lifetime have now completed more than 1,100 nautical miles of their intrepid voyage.

Team Antigua Island Girls have just under 1,700 miles left to row before they reach Hawaii.

Christal Clashing, Kevinia Francis and Samara Emmanuel are currently in ninth position out of the 14 teams that set off from California on June 12. One team has since returned to shore after experiencing difficulties.

Morale on board Dadli Gyal is said to be high after Christal took a dip into the icy cold sea last night to clean barnacles off the bottom of the boat. The removal of the small creatures means a smoother ride and the girls are now moving along steadily again.

Previous days saw brutal seas and towering waves that have been replaced today by scorching heat and mirror-flat seas which organisers say can make the rowing tough.

However, trade winds coming from the east promise to bring good speeds as the crews adjust their course towards the finish line.

Meanwhile, the adventurous Antiguan trio have been using music to propel them forward. A new video posted to their social media pages shows them singing along to the sounds of Asher Otto’s hit song ‘Take Me Home’.

You can track their progress on their Facebook page Team Antigua Island Girls.