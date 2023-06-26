PM Browne says ABLP prepping for St. Mary’s South by-election



PM Gaston Browne, the leader of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party, has announced that his party is making preparations for an upcoming by-election.

He recognized that should the information given by St. Mary’s South representative Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon be deemed correct, the by-election will need to be held within a timeframe of 120 days.

Browne gave assurance that the Labour Party is actively preparing for the impending by-election.

In a prior statement, PM Browne had indicated that the by-election would not be held before at least 90 days from Shugy’s resignation had passed.

Recently, Browne claimed that he extended the time frame to accommodate the ongoing court case. However, he stressed that his party will be fully prepared to confront Shugy and the United Progressive Party (UPP).

Browne shared his perspective on Shugy’s assurance, acknowledging that although Shugy attained approximately 55% of the votes, it was not a significant gap from his opponent, Samantha Marshall.

More in tomorrow’s edition of the Daily Observer.