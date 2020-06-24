Teacher receives inaugural Rotary Club scholarship

Scholarship recipient Sharon Henry-Phillip (centre) accepts the award from President of the Rotary Club of Antigua Dr Vanetta Rodgers (right) and Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal Professor Stafford Griffith (left).

A teacher currently enrolled at the University of the West Indies’ Five Islands Campus is the first recipient of the Rotary/UWI Five Islands Campus Scholarship.

On Monday, Sharon Henry-Phillip, who is pursuing a bachelors degree in management, was presented with the $6,444.76 award which covers tuition, books, and Guild fees for one year.

“Today is a historic day for the campus. I want to thank the Rotary Club of Antigua for its service and commitment to promoting the welfare and wellbeing of individuals. We are thankful for the scholarship, and we note this is the first benefactor scholarship to be awarded through the Five Islands Campus and it is therefore historic,” Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal, Professor Stafford Griffith remarked.

President of the Rotary Club of Antigua, Dr Vanetta Rodgers, said the organisation has always prioritised its education mandate and celebrates its record of making the historic award.

“At the start of the planning of my Rotary year, one of my main goals was to give a scholarship to someone who is most deserving. After deliberations with the university officials, I am satisfied with the relationship between the Rotary Club of Antigua and the UWI Five Islands Campus and I look forward to further collaboration, be it a Rotaract Club or otherwise,” Dr Rodgers said.

“Mrs Henry-Phillip, I am proud of your achievements and how you conducted yourself throughout the interview process and I wish you a fulfilling academic tenure.”

Henry-Phillip said she was “truly grateful”.

“My sincerest thanks to the Rotary Club of Antigua for its assistance in bringing my dreams to an exciting finish,” she said. “With it, I will be able to complete my final year of study and adequately equip myself to take on the management of the education system in Antigua and Barbuda,” she said.