Supermarket pledges groceries to vulnerable families

Spread the love













A local supermarket has pledged to deliver groceries to a household whose livelihood has been seriously affected due to the coronavirus pandemic every four weeks.

Billy’s Food Mart’s Neil Cochrane said the company was delighted to assist the needy.

“It clearly represents another step in our efforts to provide support to those in our communities who are in need of help. We will continue to do our part as good corporate citizens,” he explained.

The monthly donation will be executed through the Halo Foundation, whose PRO Cuthbert Forbes, said, “Our organisation is focused on how we can assist in the post-Covid rehabilitation process, with special emphasis on the youth of our nation.

“However, a few cases which have been brought to the fore involve families who continue to struggle [and] it is impossible to satisfy all of the demands. We are therefore so grateful to Billy’s Food Mart for compassionately determining that the plight of the recipient families could not be ignored.”