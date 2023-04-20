Talented Christ the King student claims top prize in Sailing Week art contest

- Advertisement -

An art student at Christ the King High School (CKHS) has once again won top prize at the Antigua Sailing Week Harper’s School Art Competition.

The judges determined that Summer Goodwin’s bold image depicting the coral reef being protected by a sea goddess/mermaid best captured this year’s theme of ‘Society, Coral Reefs, the Sea and You’. Goodwin also won her age category.

Art students from CKHS swept the board in the 9-13 and 14-18 age categories with Island Academy taking the top three spots in the 5-8 age category.

“It is always a joy to receive these entries and watch the judges try to select the winners from the dozens of entries sent in by dedicated art teachers and their very talented students,” said Cassandra Ryan, ASW coordinator.

The People’s Choice Award was won by Paris Turner, also of CKHS. Goodwin’s painting will be the official welcome poster at the Cobbs Cross junction in St Paul’s.

Summer Goodwin – seen with her winning entry – also won the competition last year (Facebook photo)

In total, there were more than 70 entries received.

Roy Bento, of Harper’s Office Depot Inc, said he was delighted by the continued popularity of this competition.

“This is one event that we have enjoyed supporting as it showcases the artistic talent of young people. Year after year we are very impressed with the level of entries received and the passion the young people show for preserving the beauty of our country,” he said.

The public will have two opportunities to see the winning entries as they will be revealed and displayed during the Antigua and Barbuda Art Week exhibition at the National Sailing Academy (NSA) from today, alongside the work of renowned photographer Edwin Gifford.

The winning entries will then be displayed at the Copper and Lumber Store Hotel from May 3 until the start of Dockyard Day festivities on May 6 where Goodwin and the group winners will receive their certificate and prizes.

This was the 54th annual school art competition, which started in 1968 to build awareness of the event within a younger non-sailing demographic and encourage students to get creative.