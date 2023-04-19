Antigua And Barbuda Art Week Exhibitions Officially Open

- Advertisement -

Student Winners Of The Art Week Competition Amongst Exhibitors

Antigua and Barbuda Art Week (ABAW) Exhibitions are now officially open to the public following the launch of the exhibitions at, The Boom at Gunpowder House in English Harbour on Sunday 16 April 2023, and the V.C. Bird International Airport on Monday 17 April 2023.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, The Honourable Charles Fernandez in celebrating the opening of the week, thanked all the artists involved in the first inaugural Antigua and Barbuda Art Week hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

“Congratulations, for bringing to life, “our culture, our creativity and everything that is Antigua and Barbuda. Visitors to our shores, must have a real taste of Antigua and Barbuda, and it is through our art, our artisans, and their creativity that visitors can gain a true visual appreciation and feeling for Antigua and Barbuda.”

The Antigua and Barbuda Art Week Exhibition at the V. C Bird International Airport is open to the public and can be viewed within the Arrival Hall. (Photos Courtesy: Visual Echo for the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority)

Over thirty visual artists and fashion designers are featured in the impressive and colourful Art Week exhibitions with pieces that reflect culture in Antigua and Barbuda and showcase the talent of artists within the destination.

The top three winners in the ABAW School Art Competition show their winning pieces, following the reveal at the V.C. Bird International Airport (Photos Courtesy: Visual Echo for the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority)

Winners of the ABAW School Art Competition are amongst the visual artists whose work is on show during Art Week, with their pieces available for viewing at the V. C. Bird International Airport.

The School Art competition provided an opportunity for students within the primary and secondary schools to get involved in the art week. The students, ages 7 – 17 years were invited to submit new and existing works of art to the competition, inspired by the theme ‘Culture in Colour’. The competition saw a total of twenty-six entries and ran from March 7- April 6, 2023.

The winners and the winning pieces were revealed during the ceremony at the V.C. Bird International Airport to officially open the airport exhibition.

The winners in their respective categories are:

7-9 years:

· Genesis Clarke, St, John’s Catholic Primary School (1st Place)

· Addis Howell Uzuki, Post Millennial Academy (2nd Place)

· Ann Mary Shinse, St. Andrew’s Primary School (3rd Place)

· Divine Baird, Minoah Magnet Academy (Honorable Mention)

10-12 years:

· Jordan Yhap, Post Millennial Academy (1st Place)

· Jordan Pilgrim, Cedar Grove Primary School (2ns Place)

· Kenyiah George, Cedar Grove Primary School (3rd Place)

· Mahai Singh, St, John’s Catholic Primary School (Honorable Mention)

Secondary Schools:

· Meeghan Smith, Antigua Girls High School (1st Place)

· Shania Mckenzie, Christ The King High School (2nd Place)

· Saanvee Kapor, St. Anthony’s Secondary School (3rd Place)

The student art will be displayed at the V.C. Bird International Airport alongside noted talent to include: Heather Doram MFA GCM, Kwame Delfish (Delfish, of Antiguan parentage is the first Caribbean Canadian to design a coin for the Royal Canadian Mint), Stephen Murphy, Nkoye Zifah, Sadiki Roberts, Gerron Farquharson, Ronald Silencieux, Zavian Archibald, Anfrenette Joseph, Mark Branker, Kendra Davis, Kelly Hull, Garrett Javan, Launesha Barnes and Nicoya Henry.

Talent exhibiting at The Boom at Gunpowder House include: Carol Gordon-Goodwin, Mark Brown, Emile Hill, Glenroy Aaron, Guava de Artist, Dylan Elias Phillips, Candi Coates, Bert Kirchner, Gilly Gobinet, Mene Lewis, Jennifer Meranto, Jan Farara, Edison Liburd, Maritza Martin, and Kate Mayer.

The Art Week exhibition will currently run until April 22, 2023.

The judges in the School Art competition were artists: Naydene Gonnella, Gerron Farquharson, Dionne Francis and Melville Richardson, Education Officer – Visual Arts in the Ministry of Education.

Students received gifts from partners: ACB Caribbean, Colombian Emeralds, Stingray City, 268Buggies, Tropical Adventures, South Coast Horizons, Copper and Lumber Store Hotel, Elite Island Resorts, Royalton Antigua, Dennis Beach Bar and Restaurant and The Fox House Restaurant.

For the Antigua and Barbuda Art Week schedule go to: www.visitantiguabarbuda.com. Join in the Antigua and Barbuda Art Week conversation on Facebook and Instagram by using the hashtag: #antiguabarbudaartweek, and enjoy virtual studio tours with artists on the AntiguaBarbuda YouTube channel.