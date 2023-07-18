Swim team heading to the 2023 World Aquatics Championships

- Advertisement -

The swim team representing Antigua and Barbuda at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, left the island today, 17th July 2023 for Fukuoka, Japan, where the event is being held.

The team comprises four (4) swimmers; Jadon Wuilliez, Stefano Mitchell, Aunjelique Liddie, and Bianca Mitchell. They are being accompanied by coaches Nelson Molina and James Winchester and team manager Melanie Wuilliez.

Each swimmer will compete in two (2) individual events and a team 4 x 100 mixed freestyle relay. Jadon Wuilliez will compete in the 100 and 50 meters breaststroke, Bianca Mitchell in the 200 meters freestyle and 50 meters fly, Aunjelique Liddie in the 100 and 50 meters freestyle while Stefano Mitchell will as well compete in the 100 and 50 meters freestyle.

The World Aquatics Championships are the world championships for aquatics sports: swimming, diving, high diving, open water swimming, artistic swimming, and water polo. The World Aquatics comprises 209 national member Federations from the five continents.