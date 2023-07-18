PM Browne gives feature address at Oxford University

- Advertisement -

PM Gaston Browne completed his first round of meetings and engagements at the III EU-CELAC Summit in Brussels yesterday.

Both official engagements and private meetings with investors occupied PM Browne’s time as the Summit, which brought together the leaders of all the countries of the European Union and of Latin America and the Caribbean, launched proceedings on Monday.

The Caribbean region was well represented, as very few leaders chose to skip the event. The same was true for the EU and Latin American regions.

The President of the EU Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, led the EU delegations and addressed the opening ceremony. Present also were Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines currently holds the rotating presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and co-chaired the sessions, in addition to addressing the opening.

PM Browne addressed the session during the EU-Caribbean Leaders‘ meeting and spoke on the issue of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) which is being developed by a UN High-Level Panel being co-chaired by the former Prime Minister of Norway Elna Solberg and PM Browne.

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda in his statement to the meeting emphasized the importance of the MVI to the international financial institutions and stated that it had the potential to unlock billions in development financing for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and other disadvantaged groups of countries. He urged all states present at the Summit to support the MVI when it is presented to the UN General Assembly in September.

`I am very pleased to see the EU-CELAC Summit get back on track and resume after an absence of eight years,‘ said PM Browne, `ànd I am especially delighted to see one of our Caricom and OECS leaders in the person of the veteran Caribbean politician Ralph Gonsalves preside over the proceedings and guide the direction of this important engagement.`

While in Brussels PM Browne also held meetings with two private sector investment teams which had an 00interest in investing in Antigua and Barbuda. PM Browne moves on to Oxford University in the UK later today where he will deliver an address.

The III EU-LAC Summit wraps up this afternoon.