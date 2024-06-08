Swetes take control of top flight playoffs while Farm mauls Young Lions to keep themselves in First Division hunt

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

A double strike from Shafeeq Joseph helped Swetes FC secure a comprehensive five-nil (5-0) victory over Police and improve their chances of retaining their place in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division when they clashed in the Premier vs First Division Playoffs held at the FA’s Technical Centre on Thursday.

Joseph struck in minutes 37 and 68 to lead his team’s charge while there were single conversions from Shalon Knight who struck from the penalty spot in minute 25, Karique Knight who struck in minute 41, and Nicholas Clarke who scored in minute 72.

The win put Swetes atop the three-team standings with three points after the June 1 fixture between Police and Attacking Saints had ended in a scoreless draw. A draw for Swetes in their next encounter against Attacking Saints on June 10, would be enough for them to retain their spot in the top flight for the 2024/25 domestic season.

Meanwhile, Sea View Farm recorded a dominant 7-0 triumph over Young Lions when they clashed in the First Division vs Second Division Playoffs also at the FA’s Technical Centre on Thursday.

Julius Raleigh (1 and 37), Azari Edwards (15 and 39) and Rhezal Gomes (65 and 84) all scored twice in the huge victory while Markland Wright netted from the penalty spot in minute 87.

The win was a huge one for the Farm men as they seek promotion to the First Division and especially after being beaten 2-1 by Urlings.

The outcome of the competition hinges on the final clash between Urlings and Young Lions when they meet on June 10. A win of a draw for Urlings would put them into the First Division but a loss would mean that goal difference could have the final say.