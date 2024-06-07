Police investigates after man dies in quarry incident

- Advertisement -

The police are currently on the scene conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of 33-year-old man of Bathlodge.

It is being reported that the man was struck by a heavyduty machine at a quarry in Bendals. He was transported to the hospitalby EMS where he was later pronounced dead. Further details will be provided as the investigation unfolds.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to heavyduty operators and contractors to be extra cautious when operating heavyduty equipment on job sites. Contractors should always ensure proper safety measures are carried out at all times.

The police administration extends condolences to the family of the deceased as they try to cope with this tragic loss