Suspected drowning at beach

A father of two allegedly drowned shortly after noon Saturday, while he was out with friends on a tour near Turners Beach.

Dexter Joseph, who is said to be in his 40s, had gone out on a tour boat and it is unclear whether he went into the water for a swim or fell in.

However, he was reportedly seen struggling in the water and had to be rescued.

He was pulled from the water some time after 12 noon and was unresponsive. A family friend later told OBSERVER media that he was pronounced dead on arrival at Mount St. John’s Medical Centre.

Joseph, who last worked at Catherine’s Cafe Plage, was a reformed prisoner who was pardoned in recent years for good behaviour while serving time for wounding with intent and assault with intent to rob.

He graduated from the St. Joseph’s Academy in 1998, after he obtained 11 CXC subjects and later emerged top student of the Engineering Department at Antigua State College, previous court reporting records show.

Up to late Saturday night, the Commissioner of Police, Atlee Rodney, said he was unaware of the suspected drowning while the police public relations did not respond to the query about the incident.