More details emerge on drowning

The police have interviewed a number of witnesses who were out on a tour with Dexter Joseph on Saturday when he drowned, but there’s still uncertainty as to what really happened.

The 40-year-old father of two was on a cruise with friends at the time, but it is still unclear how he got into the water and even whether he knew how to swim.

Andrea Samuel, the captain of the Wadadli Cats vessel which Joseph was on, told police he took the staff of Sheer Rocks Restaurant on a cruise at 12:15 p.m. According to him, they were docked at Cades Reef and were at the back of the vessel preparing to go snorkeling.

He said he heard someone shouting for help and rushed to the front of the boat from which the shouts were coming.

He went into the water to rescue the person who had sunken almost to the bottom of the reef, about 15 feet from the front of the boat.

The captain said he pulled the man from the waters onto a dinghy and administered CPR but this failed to revive him.

Joseph was then transported to the shore and taken to Mount St. John’s Medical Centre where he was pronounced dead shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.