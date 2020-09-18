Support for education

Spread the love













A donation of school supplies from the Sandals Foundation to Potters Primary School will be of significant help to its 267 students. Backpacks, pencils, pencil cases, notebooks and pencil crayons were among the many items handed over to Principal Jasinter Athill (left) and Education Officer for Zone 2 Alvacea Burton (second from right). Athill extended her gratitude to the non-profit organisation, while Burton commended the Foundation for its consistency in supporting the country’s education system. Making the presentation on behalf of the charitable arm of Sandals Resorts were the Environmental Health and Safety Manager at Sandals Grande Antigua Jasiel Murphy (second from left), Public Relations Manager Amar Spencer-Sayers, centre, and Photo and Video Operations Manager Levor Ricketts, right. (Photo courtesy Sandals).