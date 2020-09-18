Pandemic’s economic impact under spotlight at annual conference

Spread the love













Covid-19’s economic impact – along with a review of the work of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU) – will be the focus of the union’s annual delegates conference on Monday.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s Deputy Governor Trevor Braithwaite will address the one-day event, providing an outlook of the coronavirus’s effects on the country’s economy and the future of work.

“This conference is being held at a very difficult time for the organisation and our membership, having just had the celebrations for the late Sir Keithlyn Smith, our second and longest serving general secretary,” said the ABWU’s general secretary David Massiah.

“The challenges faced by our members as a result of the Covid pandemic is devastating; a number of our members from various sectors are still unemployed, especially in the hospitality and aviation sectors,” he added.

Delegates will come from a cross-section of the union’s membership who are still gainfully employed. The conference will also approve the audited financial statement for the next year.

There will be no election of officers at the conference, which is being held under the theme, ‘Workers facing unknown challenges together – Covid-19 and beyond’.