Strengthening collaboration! UK Met Office meets A&B Met Service

Two representatives from the Met Office, the UK’s national meteorological service, recently concluded a visit to Antigua and Barbuda to engage in discussions with the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service (ABMS) on how both services can strengthen relations.

The ABMS presently provides aviation forecast support to Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and Montserrat, which are all UK Overseas Territories.

Senior International Development Manager with the Met Office – UK, Mr Tim Donovan, expressed his optimism for continued collaboration between both offices.

During a meeting on Wednesday, the Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Civil Aviation and Transportation – Mr Edson Joseph, welcomed the opportunity to increase the partnership between both offices as they work towards strengthening relations.

Both Mr Donovan and Mr Mike Benton, who serves as Compliance Manager/Senior Aerodrome Auditor within the UK Met Office, also met with representatives from the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) during their three-day visit.