Team members from the Sandals Grande Antigua resort spent some quality time with the dogs and cats at the PAAWS animal shelter in Parham on Wednesday.

The team received a tour of the facility while being briefed on its day-to-day operations and maintenance.

Before leaving the shelter, the Sandals team gifted 200 pounds of dry dog food to PAAWS to help care for the 40-plus dogs currently being housed there. Talks are underway for a sustainable partnership.

Sandals team members pictured with PAAWS Shelter Manager Colin Quinn (far left) and volunteer Lonnel Dennis (Photos courtesy Sandals Grande Antigua)