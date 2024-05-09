Stingerz Stung Steelers to Secure Place in ABBA Playoffs Finals

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Fans and supporters of basketball present at the JSC Sports Complex, witnessed a classic comeback by the Northside Stingerz, beating Potters Steelers 2-1 in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association Playoffs.

They were able to pull-off the feat winning the game 83-64 after initially trailing the three match series 0-1.

Joshua Minner shot a game high of 25 points for the victors, with assistance from teammate Jayzee Saltibus and Keroi Lee who had 16 and 10 points respectively.

For Steelers, the veteran Marlon ‘Buju’ Charles had 16 points, Cohen Desouza 13 and Raymond Dickenson had 10 points.

The first quarter was tied between both sides, 15-all, but the Stingers managed to pull away from the deadlock in the second quarter winning 25-21 to end the first half 40-36.

They continued their dominance in the following quarters with the third 22-9 (62-45) and the final quarter 21-19 to close the match out.

They will now turn their attention to the finals which is a best of five series that will be played against the 2024 League Champions, Flyers Basketball, at the JSC Sports Complex. Flyers swept the Spanish Heat, winning the three-match series 2-0.