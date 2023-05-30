Stingerz get convincing win over Slam in Division 1 basketball

By Neto Baptiste

Northside Stingerz rebounded from their four-point loss to Potters Steelers last Thursday when they crushed All Saints Slam by 39 points over the weekend, winning 105-66 to keep their Division 1 basketball title hopes alive at the JSC basketball complex.

Stingerz led the scoring in three of four quarters in the game, losing the opening quarter by a slim 24-23 margin to the All Saints men. It was, however, all Stingerz from there as they routed Slam 27-14 in the second quarter, 30-11 in the third quarter and 255-17 in the fourth quarter.

They were led by Tequan Brodie who sank a game high of 29 points off the bench off 11 of 24 shooting. Brodie also hit six of his 13 attempts from three-point range while grabbing 10 rebounds and handing out three assists in the all-round effort.

Devorn Benjamin also contributed to the huge win with 28 points and seven assists while Donte Trimingham sank 22 points. Jamine Charles and Jayden Andrew both had eight points with Charles picking up 18 rebounds and Andrew dishing 16 assists.

In a losing effort, Adissa Harris top scored for Slam with 19 points and grabbed six rebounds while Olivee Morris had 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The win moves Stingers into the second slot in the standings and level with leaders Potters Steelers on 13 points after seven matches. Slam are third from bottom in the eight-team standings with nine points.