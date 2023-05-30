Temporary Closure of the High Court 

- Advertisement -

Notice is hereby given that the High Court will be closed to the general public from Tuesday 30th May 2023 to Friday 2nd June 2023 to facilitate the treatment of the Court Rooms for allergens.

All filing, service and disposition of matters not presently on the E Litigation Portal should be done by the mail address [email protected]” as was done during the closure of the High Court during the pandemic.

Attorneys are kindly asked to refer to Practice Direction No 2 of 20 Covid-19 Emergency Measures (Re-Issue) for guidance, including the requirement for the filing of an undertaking with respect to the payment of filing fees on the re-opening of the Court on the 3rd January 2022.

Injunctions and other urgent matters filed manually via the Emergency Filings email must also be copied to the Court Administrator Tammie Gage at [email protected] and copied to the Registrar and Deputy Registrar respectively at [email protected] and [email protected]

All matters in the Criminal Division are adjourned until Monday 5th June 2023.

All matters in the Civil Division and the Family Division will continue to be heard remotely unless otherwise stated. Any inconvenience caused is regretted.