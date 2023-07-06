Still no progress in case against woman charged in hit-and-run of Guadeloupean fisherman

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

It has been more than a year since a Guadeloupean visitor was knocked down by a motorist who is believed to have fled the scene, yet the case against the accused is still in the Magistrate’s court.

Katja Geisler, a resident of Jolly Harbour, allegedly mowed down fisherman William Nouy who had been visiting the country to take part in the annual Antigua and Barbuda Sports Fishing Tournament.

He was struck by a car near Falmouth Harbour Marina on 5 June, 2022 – an incident which caused extensive injuries to his brain.

He was taken to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre and airlifted to his homeland the next day.

Nouy had to undergo intensive therapy in a rehabilitation centre in Guadeloupe’s administrative capital, Basse-Terre.

Geisler was charged with dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

She made her first appearance in the Traffic Court 10 days after the incident and was granted bail. However, her driver’s licence was suspended.

Her committal hearing has since been adjourned several times, and again, just this week it was pushed back until September 15.