Steeped in tradition: Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta draws to a close

Traditional gig racing and cream teas brought this year’s Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta to a close on Monday.

Gigs and dinghies were loaned from participating yachts and the races – directed by old hand, Flip Bamford – were described as a brilliant way to wind down after the main races.

For those preferring to sit back in the shade and relax with refreshments, the ladies in their habitual flowery dresses and hats were on hand on the lawn serving British-style cream teas. Proceeds from the latter will be donated to St John Hospice.

The prize-giving ceremony was held on Monday evening at the Dockyard Museum, compered by Tommy Paterson. Barrels of rum sponsored by English Harbour Rum were presented to first, second and third-placed winners of each class.

Ladies donned flowery dresses and hats for the traditional cream tea at Admiral’s Inn The gig racing was fun yet competitive The schooner Juno won first place in her class Monday’s gig racing at the Admiral’s Inn Carriacou sloop Navasana won third place in the traditional class Bernie Wong’s Huey Too came first in her class (Photo by Edwin Gifford)

This year was the 34th edition of the much-loved regatta. The annual gathering of sailors draws participants from across the world to share their passion for racing spectacular classic yachts in Antigua’s superb sailing conditions against the backdrop of historic Nelson’s Dockyard.

Some of the participating vessels date back to the early 1900s, but continued and meticulous maintenance allows them to compete with other, more recent yachts which have been built using the original classic designs.

The regatta is particularly popular for its spirit of camaraderie with the smaller traditional wooden boats and their larger counterparts enjoying each other’s company irrespective of size or origin.