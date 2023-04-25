A decade of celebrating chocolate in Grenada

- Advertisement -

The spice island of the Caribbean is hosting its 10th annual, week-long Grenada Chocolate Festival next month.

The festival, which started in 2014, will take place from May 16-21, 2023, and celebrates the rich history and culture of chocolate production in Grenada.

The island is home to six chocolate companies: Tri-Island Chocolate, Belmont Estate, Crayfish Bay Organic Chocolate, Jouvay Chocolate, Taste ‘D’ Spice Chocolate, and the world-famous Grenada Chocolate Company, a pioneer of the tree-to-bar chocolate movement.

This year, the festival is returning with a special Rum Edition where attendees will learn about the history of rum and chocolate production, while enjoying a mix of rum tastings and tours at local distilleries, a master class with Renegade Rum Distillery and Tri-Island, and mixologist competitions at Mount Cinnamon.

Visitors will also explore the cocoa fields of sustainable chocolate factories, behind-the-scenes journeys of the ethically produced tree-to-bar chocolate making processes, chocolate arts and crafts, and even chocolate yoga meditation.

“Grenada’s volcanic soil, warm weather, and thick rainforests make the island an ideal climate to grow fine cocoa, of which only 12 percent of the world’s exported beans have this designation. Here in the Spice Isle, 100 percent of our cocoa exports are classified as fine flavored cocoa. Today, Grenada produces about 800 tons of cocoa per year, contributing to 6 percent of GDP,” noted Petra Roach, CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority.

For the schedule of events, visit grenadachocolatefest.com/schedule.