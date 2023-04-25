St. Lucian culinary delights on show during Restaurant Week

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia’s Restaurant Week, currently underway, is an opportunity to explore the island’s unique culinary offerings, which are an eclectic mix of African, American, European, Indian, and Caribbean creole cuisine.

Patrons are encouraged to try the hearty provisions and stews from the rugged mountain villages and tantalizing seafood dishes from the renowned coastal areas. They can also enjoy healthy options and farm-to-table experiences, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the must-try dishes during Restaurant Week is the Lucian version of the national dish of green figs and saltfish, which is available at various participating restaurants across the island, from Rodney Bay Village to Soufrière and Vieux Fort.

To make the most of Restaurant Week, visitors can take advantage of the great discounts and complimentary offers that are available.

To find out more about these offers, visit

https://www.stlucia.org/en/experiences/eat-drink/restaurant-week.