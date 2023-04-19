Statement by the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis on the Kidnapping of a Relative of a Member of its Consular Corps in Haiti

- Advertisement -

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is outraged by the kidnapping by alleged gangsters of Mr. Harold Marzouka, the father of the Honorary Consul of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Mr. Harold Marzouka, Jr, based in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The Government was further informed that the Consulate’s official vehicle was also seized.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis expresses outright condemnation of this and other cowardly acts which lawless agents in Haiti continue to indiscriminately utilise to terrorise Haitian citizens and residents alike.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is deeply concerned about the safety of Mr. Marzouka and hopes that he will be returned to his home and loved ones soon. It is the Government’s wish that the Marzouka family will find solace in the fact that the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis stand in solidarity with them at this undoubtedly traumatic time.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis calls upon those who are bent on committing these criminal and heinous undertakings to cease the violence.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis reiterates the appeal to “international partners for short-term assistance to address the security and humanitarian crises.”