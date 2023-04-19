Autism awareness walk receives welcome boost from RUBIS

- Advertisement -

Autism awareness and acceptance in Antigua and Barbuda will receive another boost this month as the Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown joins Team RUBIS and other supporters for an upcoming walk.

The event will take place on April 22, a day that organisers hope will bring recognition, education, and hope to the countless families impacted by this neurological disorder, a release said.

Reflecting on RUBIS’ contribution which included a donation of EC$850, Sales Manager Raphaelene Jackson said the company was delighted to partner with Rotary Sundown to support the worthwhile venture to increase awareness and acceptance of autism across Antigua and Barbuda.

‘Walk for Autism’ is the country’s largest autism fundraising event, dedicated to supporting the needs of people with the condition and their families.

Rotary Sundown President Nicree Mills-Jno Baptiste said the goal of the Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown is to change the future for all who struggle with autism spectrum disorders.

“We are dedicated to funding training, screenings, assessments, and teaching aids, in addition to raising public awareness about autism and its effects on individuals, families, and society, bringing hope to all who deal with the hardships of this disorder, and committed to fundraising funds necessary to support these goals,” she added.