Staging events in national park without permission risks hefty fine and prison, authority warns

- Advertisement -

People wishing to stage events and major activities within the national park are being reminded of the need to adhere to the rules.

“Regulations were introduced to ensure that the community spaces in the park are respected and protected, for not only their historic and cultural integrity but recognising that they provide a peaceful and tranquil home to a wide and diverse residential population,” a statement from the National Parks Authority (NPA) said.

Anyone hoping to use the national park for a commercial purpose is urged to first consult the regulations to get an understanding of the conditions or contact the offices of the Parks Commissioner.

Under the National Parks General Regulations 2012, a permit is required by anyone seeking to hold certain activities in the park.

“A person shall not in any way without the written permission of the Parks Commissioner…use the park premises for any event (whether commercial, service/meeting, social gathering),” section five states.

The regulations further empower the Parks Commissioner to “remove or cause to be removed” anyone found to be in violation of such.

Offending parties are also subject to fines of up to $5,000 or up to six months in prison, or both.

The conduct and operations of businesses in the park are also protected under the National Parks (Trading) Regulations of 2014. The legislation states that a “person shall not carry on any business within the park without a licence obtained for that purpose from the authority”. The regulations spell out the requirements and conditions under which interested individuals or companies may qualify for a licence.

“The NPA is hoping that persons can continue to respect and adhere to the aforementioned regulations and by so doing ensure that both the needs and entitlements of the community are respected and that access is provided within reason to those wishing to make use of the recreational space and facilities of the park,” the statement added.

Contact the National Parks office in the Antigua Naval Dockyard or visit www.nationalparksantigua.com for more information.